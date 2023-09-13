Jets Won’t Inquire With Tom Brady, Who Reiterates He Is Retired

According to Dianna Russini, the Jets do not plan to check in with QB Tom Brady about a potential return to the playing field following the loss of starting QB Aaron Rodgers.

Russini says Brady has made it clear to people close to him that he’s done playing football and is retired for good.

Brady was one of the few available quarterbacks with the stature to replace what the Jets lost in Rodgers but it was always going to be a long shot that he’d actually ever be an option for the team.

For now, the Jets are going with former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson as their starter, with their eye on the market for other options.

Brady, 46, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he retired.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ quarterback situation as the news is available.