Jim Harbaugh Has Falcons Interview Scheduled Today But Still In Los Angeles

According to Jordan Schultz, Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is still in Los Angeles talking with the Chargers about their head coaching vacancy despite being scheduled to interview in person with the Falcons today.

Schultz adds Michigan is also still doing its best to try and keep Harbaugh, so there’s a lot of action around the veteran coach.

Reports yesterday after Harbaugh arrived for his interview indicated a deal was within striking distance. The Chargers had an extremely strong offer on the table and the two sides were discussing staffing.

It remains to be seen if they’ll close the deal or not. Harbaugh has been the Chargers’ reported top target for a while, so if that’s the case there’s a lot of incentive for them not to let him leave Los Angeles.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.