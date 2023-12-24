Jim Harbaugh Still Hasn’t Accepted Extension Offer From Michigan

According to Ian Rapoport, Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh still has not accepted the lucrative contract extension on the table from the school as he weighs his future options.

Rapoport says Michigan has offered Harbaugh a 10-year, $125 million extension to his current contract, which runs through 2026. The new deal would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

The deal also includes a clause where Harbaugh would agree not to entertain or accept any NFL coaching interest, although it’s for 2024 only.

That has been a major hold-up so far, per Rapoport.

He adds there’s another contract offer on the table for $11 million per year that’s considerably shorter.

Harbaugh has flirted with jumping back to the NFL on what seems like an annual basis, but the recent controversy with Michigan’s sign-stealing program has reignited that.

Reports have said that Harbaugh is expected to be considered for NFL jobs this cycle, despite the scandal at Michigan that led to him being suspended three games. The Chargers are one team that’s come up.

Michigan is set to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Day, and the result of that game could also influence Harbaugh’s decision.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 1-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.