Jimmy Garoppolo Passes Physical For Raiders, Avoids PUP List

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo passed his training camp physical and is expected to begin training camp with his teammates.

Garoppolo has been recovering from an offseason foot injury that led to the Raiders re-doing his contract with the team.

Had Garoppolo failed his physical, he would have started off on the PUP list. Beyond that, the Raiders added a waiver to his contract that gave them the right to void the deal if Garoppolo cannot pass a physical this season.

Garoppolo initially suffered a foot injury in early December. At the time, it was believed he had avoided a significant Lisfranc injury and would have a chance to return with rehab and no surgery.

The Raiders flagged the injury during his physical, but instead of voiding the deal outright, which can sometimes happen during free agency, they elected to add the waiver to allow Garoppolo time to recover and give him a chance to play for them this season.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2022, Garoppolo appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.