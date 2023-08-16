Jonathan Taylor Leaves Colts Again Due To Personal Matter

According to Adam Schefter, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has left the team again due to a personal matter.

Schefter says Taylor’s absence is excused but it’s the second time in as many weeks that Taylor has left the team as he continues to be at odds with the organization over the lack of a contract extension and his standing trade request.

The last absence was related to Taylor’s ankle, which was surgically repaired this offseason. He’s been on the PUP list since the start of camp and has not passed his physical.

Stephen Holder says his understanding of the situation is that it’s a legitimate personal issue for Taylor and unrelated to his contract standoff.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Taylor as the news is available.