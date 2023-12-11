Justin Herbert Expected To Miss Week 15’s Game With Finger Fracture

Adam Schefter reports that Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert is not expected to play in Thursday’s game against the Raiders due to the fractured right index finger he suffered.

The plan from here is for Herbert to consult with Dr. Steven Shin to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he will miss.

Easton Stick replaced Herbert on Sunday and figures to be in line for the start this week.

Herbert, 25, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

In 2023, Herbert has appeared in 13 games for the Chargers, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.