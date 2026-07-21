Keenan Allen Open To Playing On East Coast?

Veteran WR Keenan Allen remains a free agent as he prepares for his 14th year in the NFL and his age-34 season.

Appearing on the John Keim Report via Ampire Media, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke on Allen’s future and gave an update on what he might be thinking. Though Fowler was clear the veteran wideout preferred to play on the West Coast during his free agency last year, he has heard Allen is coming around to the idea of signing with an East Coast team this offseason.

“Yeah, that’s interesting because I remember last free agency, I heard that he wanted to stay on the West Coast and did,” Fowler said. “This year, I haven’t heard that as much. That doesn’t mean he might not want to. But he has come around to (the idea of) coming to the East Coast and playing.”

Fowler thinks deals with players like Allen can be tough, as they are used to a certain price point that’s unlikely to be offered anymore.

“But I think at this stage, you know, he feels like his game ages well. He’s not a speed guy. He’s not a 4.3 runner. But he can get open and run routes. So, as long as he can still do that and help a young quarterback, I think it would be enticing to him. I could see that, but the money always speaks with these deals. You’ve got to have something that’s respectable to the player. That’s why these free agents are tough, these 30-year-old guys, because they’re used to a certain price point. It’s probably not going to be there anymore.”

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz didn’t close the door on re-signing Allen again back in May, but made it known they want to give their young players room to develop.

If Allen is truly willing to explore options on the other side of the country, the Commanders could be interesting as they still have a huge need at receiver.

Allen, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

In March 2024, Allen was traded from the Chargers to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $18,100,000 for the 2024 season, the final year of his contract and then signed a one-year deal back with the Chargers for 2025.

In 2025, Allen appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and caught 81 passes on 122 targets for 777 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.