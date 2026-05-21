Chargers GM Won’t Rule Out Keenan Allen Return

Veteran WR Keenan Allen remains a free agent after returning to the Chargers for his 13th season in 2025.

Appearing on the Up & Adams show, Chargers GM Joe Hortiz wouldn’t close the door on bringing Allen back for 2026. He said he’s had communication with Allen’s representatives, but was clear they want to allow their young players to grow and develop.

Allen, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

In March 2024, Allen was traded from the Chargers to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $18,100,000 for the 2024 season, the final year of his contract and then signed a one-year deal back with the Chargers for 2025.

In 2025, Allen appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and caught 81 passes on 122 targets for 777 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.