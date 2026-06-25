Kenny Moore On Free Agency: ‘I Really Want To Win’

Veteran CB Kenny Moore II is an unrestricted free agent after the Colts granted his release earlier this offseason, as they felt a fresh start was best for both sides.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Moore spoke about what he’s looking for in his next destination. He was clear about his desire to play for a contender where his skills can be maximized on the field, in the locker room and in the community.

“I’m at a perfect point in my career where I really want to win, and hopefully that comes with the team that has the culture and the scheme set up for me,” Moore said. “I don’t want to just be a guy on a team, because I feel like I have so many strengths to give to the secondary or give to the team and just be a leader.”

“For me, I was putting down in my notes, probably two days ago whenever I was flying in, whatever role that I have on that team is more so about perfecting that role. It’s less about me. I don’t want to talk about me. I want to talk about how I can be in a new place and just serve. I want to serve not just the team, not just learning the plays, but serving the community and continuing everything that I was doing in Indy. Where I was in Indy, it was less me and more about the team. I want to be a team guy, and I want to win, and hopefully we can do that together.”

We took a look at some potential landing spots for Moore earlier this offseason.

Moore, 30, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Moore re-signed with the Colts on a four-year, $33 million extension in 2019 and made a base salary of $6.795 million in the final year of that deal in 2023. Indianapolis re-signed him to a three-year deal worth $30 million in 2024.

According to OverTheCap, trading Moore will free up $7,060,000 of cap space and create $6,050,000 of dead money.

In 2025, Moore appeared in 14 games for the Colts and made seven starts for them. He recorded 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception returned for a TD and six pass defenses.

We have Moore included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.