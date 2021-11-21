Lamar Jackson Ruled Out For Week 11

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have deactivated QB Lamar Jackson for Week 11.

Jackson was dealing with a non-covid virus and though he tried to hydrate and get himself to a point where he could play, it wasn’t happening.

The Ravens will turn to QB Tyler Huntley at quarterback against the Bears today.

Jackson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,447 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 639 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.