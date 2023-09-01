Latest On 49ers & Nick Bosa

According to Tony Pauline, the 49ers are willing to pay DE Nick Bosa a contract near Rams DT Aaron Donald‘s $31.6 million annual salary.

Pauline reports contract figures detailed to him ranged from $30 million to $31 million annually.

Earlier this month, Pauline also reported it’s possible for Bosa’s holdout to extend into the regular season. At the time, Pauline said there had been little communication between Bosa’s representatives and the 49ers, so it seems negotiations have picked up since then.

Bosa is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the reigning NFL defensive player of the year is seeking a huge contract. Pauline noted Bosa is looking to match or exceed Donald’s deal.

Bosa has been absent from training camp and accruing fines of $50,000 per day that he’s gone, in addition to fines equal to a game check for missing preseason games. Those fines cannot be forgiven by teams under the terms of the most recent CBA, so it’s money Bosa won’t get back.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan recently said he’s not concerned about the time Bosa has missed.

“It’s going pretty much exactly how I expected it to go,” Shanahan said. “It’s kind of just been exactly what I thought. … Yeah, I had a feeling it would [take this long].”

Bosa, 25, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Bosa appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Bosa as the news is available.