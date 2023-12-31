Latest On Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft & Patriots Future

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport note Patriots owner Robert Kraft and HC Bill Belichick have still not had a meeting together to discuss the future of Belichick in New England.

It would make sense for that meeting to come after the end of the regular season, but as a result, there is still uncertainty about how Kraft and Belichick will navigate the upcoming weeks and the decisions ahead.

Rapoport and Pelissero note there is still a scenario where Belichick is back in New England for another season despite the disastrous results in 2023. They write it is unlikely Kraft will want to outright fire Belichick, with a trade or “mutual parting of ways” more preferable options.

They add Kraft has already had more input in recent years, including retaining LB coach Jerod Mayo and hiring OC Bill O’Brien, and he could push for a new front office structure with Belichick no longer serving as the de facto general manager.

If Belichick is open to that, Rapoport and Pelissero don’t rule out the idea of him staying. Per NFL Media, Belichick wants to continue coaching in 2024 regardless of where he ends up as he chases the NFL’s all-time wins mark.

As far as what could potentially be next in New England, Mayo has long been viewed as a potential heir-in-waiting for Belichick, but Pelissero and Rapoport note not to count out other coaches with ties to the Patriots like Vikings DC Brian Flores or former Raiders HC Josh McDaniels.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on the Patriots and Belichick as the news is available.