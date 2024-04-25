Latest On Giants & Drake Maye

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants are trying to trade up to No. 3 with the Patriots in an attempt to draft North Carolina QB Drake Maye.

Earlier this week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported New York has inquired about trading up from the sixth pick to potentially select Maye, so its clear the Giants are very interested in the North Carolina quarterback.

Ralph Vacchiano had previously reported that multiple NFL sources familiar with the Giants’ thinking say he is the prospect most likely to entice the Giants into making a major trade-up in the draft.

One league source told Vacchiano if the Commanders don’t select Maye at No. 2 overall, the Giants would try to coax the Patriots into trading down with them from No. 3 to No. 6.

New York has done extensive work on this quarterback class, with official 30 visits, private workouts, and more with most of the top prospects.

The team still has veteran QB Daniel Jones under contract and has said he will start Week 1 if his rehab from a torn ACL continues to go well. Long-term, Jones’ status is in doubt, however. The Giants are picking ahead of all but five teams this year. Still, that might not be high enough to land a quarterback of the future.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class. He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season and was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Giants and their plans with the No. 6 pick as the news is available.