Latest On Potential Aaron Donald Comeback

Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post, citing multiple league sources, writes that former Rams DT Aaron Donald is seriously considering coming out of retirement to play for Los Angeles this season.

It’s the latest drumbeat report referencing the possibility, as Donald appears to be tempted by the allure of chasing a Super Bowl while playing next to DE Myles Garrett.

Bonsignore notes Rams HC Sean McVay has been staying in contact with Donald this summer to recruit him back.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that there is a lot of momentum around the idea of Donald returning after three seasons away.

“The idea here is, Donald himself has floated that he could potentially return to Los Angeles,” Schefter said. “He’s thinking about it. Training camp is getting closer next month. They’d have to come up with a plan for him to bring him back. But where else right now would Aaron Donald be more wanted, more celebrated, more respected than in the Rams locker room, where Myles Garrett is already waiting for him? Again, no decision from Aaron Donald and we’ll see whether the two sides can get it done, but there seems to be a lot of momentum to the idea that this is certainly possible.”

Donald officially retired in June of 2024, and the Rams hold his rights should he opt to return to the league at some point in time.

Donald, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014 out of Pittsburgh. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

Donald had three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million and $14 million when he agreed to a $40 million raise with the Rams following the 2021 season.

For his career, Donald appeared in 154 games and recorded 543 tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven recoveries and 21 pass defenses over the coruse of 10 seasons.

Donald was an 8-time All-Pro selection, a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Champ and won three defensive player of the year awards.

We’ll have more on Donald as the news is available.