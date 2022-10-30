Latest On Potential Kareem Hunt Trade

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Browns RB Kareem Hunt is available for a fourth-round pick.

That’s not necessarily new information, as the Browns have been pretty openly shopping Hunt for that level of compensation this past week.

Schefter adds, however, the Browns would be willing to take any pick that’s better than the potential compensatory pick they’d get this offseason for losing Hunt in free agency.

NFL Media notes the Jets had some interest in Hunt before trading a conditional sixth that can become a fifth to the Jaguars for RB James Robinson.

Hunt requested a trade during training camp after the Browns declined to sign him to an extension and had a brief hold-in. However, Cleveland maintained at the time they weren’t going to move him.

Hunt, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.263-million contract and set to make base salaries of $555,000 and $645,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Chiefs waived him in December following video of him kicking a woman.

The Browns elected to sign Hunt to a one-year contract worth over $1 million, not factoring in a suspension. Hunt forfeited $303,529 of his $645,000 base salary with his eight-game suspension, with a chance to earn $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses upon return.

Hunt re-signed with Cleveland as a restricted free agent heading into 2020. He was set to make $3.27 million under the second-round tender before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a two-year, $13.5 million extension before the start of the season.

Hunt will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Hunt has appeared in seven games for the Browns and rushed for 263 yards on 66 carries (4.0 YPC) to go along with 15 receptions on 19 targets for 87 yards receiving and four total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hunt as the news is available.