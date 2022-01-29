Latest On Raiders & Josh McDaniels

Jason La Canfora reports that there has been “strong buzz” in scouting and coaching circles the past few weeks that the Raiders would meet with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels regarding their head-coaching job.

La Canfora says that McDaniels is very serious about the opportunity to emerge as the head coach in Las Vegas.

Sources close to McDaniels have told La Canfora that he wouldn’t have agreed to this interview with the Raiders if he was not already very interested and he could put together a strong staff.

La Canfora adds that Patriots HC Bill Belichick has been very supportive of McDaniels’ wishes this time around.

McDaniels’ interview with the Raiders is scheduled to take place Saturday and La Canfora says this is something that could come together “very quickly” if he and owner Mark Davis hit it off.

La Canfora also tweets that Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles is a finalist for the Raiders job.

McDaniels, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots and has been running their offense ever since.

McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England. He also drew interest last in 2020 from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots.

In 2021, the Patriots’ offense ranked No. 15 in total yards, No. 14 in passing yards, No. 8 in rushing yards, and No. 6 in total points.

We’ll have more regarding the Raiders’ coaching search as the news is available.