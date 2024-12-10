Raiders Made Five Moves Including Placing RB Zamir White On IR

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have placed RB Zamir White among a series of other moves.

#Raiders Roster Moves: – Signed #14 QB Carter Bradley to the active roster

– Placed RB Zamir White on the Reserve/Injured list

– Signed #13 QB Jake Luton and #92 DT Tyler Manoa to the practice squad

– Released DT Marquan McCall from the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 10, 2024

White, 25, was a two-year starter at Georgia and led the team in rushing yards over his last two years at the school. The Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,403,930 rookie contract that includes a $743,930 signing bonus.

In 2024, White appeared in eight games for the Raiders and rushed 65 times for 183 yards (2.8 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with six receptions on eight targets for 30 yards.