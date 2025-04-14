Toledo DT Darius Alexander Taking At Least 11 ’30’ Visits

Justin Melo of the Draft Network reports Toledo DT Darius Alexander will take at least 11 official 30 visits.

The list includes:

49ers Bengals Buccaneers Cardinals Cowboys Giants Jets Patriots Raiders Steelers Titans

Alexander, 24, is a former three-star recruit who was the 130th-ranked weakside defensive end in the 2019 recruiting class out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He committed to Toledo as one of his two FBS offers and was the 12th-ranked recruit in their 2019 class.

He received third-team All-MAC honors in 2023 and second-team All-MAC honors in his final season in 2024.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Alexander as the No. 7-ranked defensive tackle and No. 61 overall player in the class with a second to third-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Alexander appeared in 58 games with 27 starts over five seasons at Toledo. He recorded 127 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 13 passes defended and an interception.