Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Named Assistant GM At Eastern Michigan

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Raiders DE Maxx Crosby is being named the Assistant General Manager at Eastern Michigan University.

Schefter adds Crosby will become the first active NFL player to hold the position. He will help his former school evaluate prospects, manage the NIL budget and serve as Special Assistant to the athletic director on multiple subjects.

Crosby, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025

In 2024, Crosby appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and recorded 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.