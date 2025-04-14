Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan Has Completed Eight Visits

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan has completed pre-draft visits with eight teams.

The following are the teams McMillan has already visited, per Schultz:

Browns

Chargers

Cowboys

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Saints

Seahawks

Schultz adds McMillan has three more visits scheduled as well.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

McMillan, 21, was a four-star recruit and the fourth-ranked receiver in the nation in the 2022 recruiting class out of California. He committed to the University of Arizona in December 2021 and enrolled a month later. McMillan was All-Big 12 first team in 2024 and All-Pac 12 second team in 2023, along with being a Biletnikoff Award Finalist in 2024.

In his collegiate career, McMillan appeared in 37 games over three seasons and caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.