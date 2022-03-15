Latest On Saints LT Terron Armstead

According to Adam Beasley, Saints LT Terron Armstead is still interested in returning to New Orleans and is slow-playing his free-agent market.

Beasley says Armstead is intrigued by the idea of teaming up with Texans QB Deshaun Watson, as the Saints are one of the frontrunners to land the embattled Houston passer.

There would of course be a lot of moving parts with that deal, with the Saints strapped against the cap and Watson carrying a hefty cap hit for 2022 as things stand currently.

Cameron Wolfe confirms Beasley’s reporting and adds the Dolphins remain interested in signing Armstead to bolster their offensive line.

If things don’t work out, Wolfe adds the Dolphins have been interested in Cowboys RT La’el Collins. If no trade materializes, Wolfe expects Miami to pursue the veteran when he is released

Armstead, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He just finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructure.

Armstead’s deal is set to void before the start of the 2022 league year, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Armstead appeared in eight games for the Saints, making eight starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 26 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We have Armstead as our top available free agent in our Top 100 – 2022 NFL Free Agents list.