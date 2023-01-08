Latest On Sean McVay’s Status With Rams

According to Jay Glazer on the FOX pregame show, many people inside the Rams’ organization expect HC Sean McVay to step away from the team after this season.

Glazer adds Rams DC Raheem Morris would be a strong internal candidate to replace McVay as head coach. He’s interviewed for multiple jobs over the past couple of seasons.

However, earlier in the same show Peter Schrager said he talked with McVay on Saturday and the two sides are in an open dialogue about his future. He adds McVay just wants to take some time first to evaluate what he wants to do after a rough season that left him burned out, as he’s gone back and forth on it.

Adam Schefter reported Saturday that McVay is in “limbo” with the Rams and will need to take some time after the season to decide what to do. Schefter’s sources believe the tough season and the injuries sustained this year have taken a toll on McVay.

TV networks have shown interest in McVay the past few years, so he could have plenty of options should he opt to take a break from coaching.

He is under team control through the 2026 season after signing an extension before the season.

McVay, 36, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an assistant back in 2008. He was hired a few years later by Washington as their assistant TEs coach and he managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator before the Rams brought him in as their head coach in 2017.

McVay was Coach of the Year after his first season in Los Angeles in 2017. The Rams signed him to an extension this past September.

In six seasons as the Rams head coach, McVay has led the team to a record of 60-37 (61.9 percent) to go along with four playoff appearances (7-3 record) and two trips to the Super Bowl, with one championship.

