Leonard Fournette No Longer Visiting Bills

According to Tom Pelissero, free agent RB Leonard Fournette will not be visiting the Bills today despite an earlier report.

Jordan Schultz, who reported the visit Monday night, explains the Bills believed they would be losing RB Ty Johnson from the practice squad, but Johnson is now staying in Buffalo.

Pelissero says multiple teams are still interested in Fournette and he’ll be available to play down the stretch of the season.

Fournette visited the Patriots back in July, but left without a deal.

Fournette, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2017. The Jaguars declined Fournette’s fifth-year option and later waived him at the start of the 2020 season.

Fournette was entering the final year of his four-year, $27.15 million contract and set to make a base salary of $4.16 million for the 2020 season at the time of his release. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million soon after and brought him back on another one-year deal worth up to $4 million for the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers signed Fournette to a three-year, $21 million last year, but was release by Tampa Bay this offseason.

In 2022, Fournette appeared in 16 games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 668 yards on 189 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 73 receptions for 523 yards and six total touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.