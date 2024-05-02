Bills Signing LB Deion Jones

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bills are signing veteran LB Deion Jones to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Jones, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Jones was set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal when he agreed to a restructured deal that voided the final year. Atlanta later traded him to the Browns for a late-round pick swap in 2024.

The Panthers signed Jone to a contract during the offseason only to release him coming out of training camp. He was later added to the practice squad before being called up by Carolina.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and recorded 35 tackles, one sack, an interception and six pass defenses.