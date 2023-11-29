Lions OC Ben Johnson Expected To Receive Interest From Carolina For Vacant HC Position

Lions OC Ben Johnson is expected to receive consideration for Carolina’s head coaching position, according to Josina Anderson.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise as Johnson is one of the top candidates for a head coaching position this upcoming cycle. He interviewed with Carolina and Houston, amongst other teams last year but ultimately decided to return to Detroit for another season.

Anderson reports that Johnson declined a second interview with Carolina last year which led the team to hire former HC Frank Reich.

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense is ranked No. 2 in yards per game and No. 6 in points per game, including No. 4 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.