Lions QB Hendon Hooker To Start Season On NFI List

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions plan for third-round QB Hendon Hooker to start the season on the non-football injury list.

This was expected as Hooker continues to rehab a torn ACL suffered last November.

Hooker will have to miss at least the first four games of the season but Detroit could elect to keep him there longer.

Hooker, 25, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 prior to tearing his ACL.

The Lions selected Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,039,822 2023.

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 8,975 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over the course of five seasons and 45 games played. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns.