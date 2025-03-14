Lions Signing TE Kenny Yeboah

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Lions are signing former Jets TE Kenny Yeboah to a one-year contract.

Yeboah, 25, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2021 before catching on with the Jets. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before later being promoted to the active roster.

The Jets waived Yeboah again in 2022 and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster before earning a promotion later in the season.

The Jets re-signed Yeboah to a one-year deal entering the 2024 season.

In 2024, Yeboah appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.