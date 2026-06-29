Longtime Cowboys Special Teamer C.J. Goodwin Announced Retirement

Longtime Cowboys special teams ace C.J. Goodwin announced on Sunday via the team website that he is retiring.

He played 12 years in the NFL, including the last eight with the Cowboys, carving out a role in the third phase of the game.

Goodwin finishes his career with 247 snaps on defense and 2,742 on special teams.

Goodwin, 36, originally signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of California of Pennsylvania back in 2014. He bounced on and off their practice squad before signing on with the Falcons’ practice squad.

Goodwin had stints with the Cardinals, Giants and 49ers before signing on with the Bengals during the preseason in 2018 and later signing to their practice squad. Dallas signed Goodwin off of Cincinnati’s practice squad to their active roster in October. He’s been with the team since.

In 2025, Goodwin appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 18 total tackles.

For his career, Goodwin played in 136 games across 10 seasons, recording 94 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass deflections. He returned one punt in his career for 73 yards.