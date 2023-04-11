Louisiana WR Michael Jefferson Hospitalized After Serious Car Crash

Louisiana WR Michael Jefferson, a prospect in this year’s draft class, was involved in a multi-car crash on Sunday night and had to be hospitalized, per his agent via a report from Adam Schefter.

Jefferson needed multiple surgeries after the crash, which took place in Mobile, Alabama.

He had been hoping to be a late-round pick in this upcoming draft.

Jefferson, 23, transferred from Alabama State to Louisiana after three years and finished out his remaining eligibility with the Ragin’ Cajuns. He was named honorable mention all-conference in 2021 and third-team all-conference in 2022.

During his five-year college career, Jefferson appeared in 54 games and made 37 starts. He recorded 156 receptions for 2,446 yards and 29 touchdowns.

All of us at NFL Trade Rumors are wishing Jefferson a swift and full recovery.