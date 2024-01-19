Marvin Lewis Expected To Join Raiders’ Coaching Staff

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis is expected to be hired by the Raiders in some capacity.

New HC Antonio Pierce is working to fill out his coaching staff now that he’s secured the full-time job in Las Vegas.

Pierce brought Lewis to Las Vegas to help him during the season after he was promoted to interim head coach.

Lewis, 65, was hired as the Bengals’ head coach back in 2003 and spent 16 seasons with the team before being fired after the 2018 season.

Lewis did not actively pursue another NFL head coaching job after the Bengals let him go following the 2018 season, preferring to take a step back from football. He landed with Arizona State in a special advisor role to HC Herm Edwards and has been in that position the past few years.

In total, the Bengals compiled a 131-122-3 (51.8 percent) record under Lewis, including seven trips to the postseason but no playoff wins.