Michael Penix Jr. Likely Won’t Be Cleared To Return From ACL For Another Month

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday morning that QB Michael Penix Jr. has not been cleared to participate in 11-on-11 work to start training camp, per Tori McElhaney.

Penix will continue to do individual drills and 7-on-7, per Stefanski.

The former first-rounder spoke to reporters and admitted he felt good and had been cleared earlier in the process in his previous rehabs. But he added the medical staff told him they want to be cautious since this is his third torn ACL. Right now he’s tracking to be cleared near the end of August.

“I was told another four weeks possibly going into that next stage but at the same time it could be earlier,” he said via Josh Kendall.

“To be honest, I’ve been feeling really good. I feel like I can do everything, but I have to still be smart about it,” he added. “I can’t afford to have somebody trip and fall and land on me right now.”

If Penix can’t participate in team drills until the end of August, three days before the team’s final preseason game, it will be tough for him to close the gap with veteran QB Tua Tagovailoa for the starting job, even with Tagovailoa sidelined to start camp with a back injury.

The Falcons said they would have an open competition for the starting job this summer, but given the circumstances, it might be over before really beginning.

Penix, 25, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix.

Penix is in the second year of his four-year, $22,384,370 contract that included a $13,099,542 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Penix appeared in nine games for the Falcons and completed 60.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Falcons’ QB situation as the news is available.