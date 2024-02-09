Michigan Hiring Wink Martindale As Defensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter reports that former Giants DC Wink Martindale is finalizing a deal with the University of Michigan to be their defensive coordinator.

Martindale replaces Jesse Minter, who departed for the Chargers’ defensive coordinator job.

It seemed like Martindale would have had a number of NFL options and while some teams were linked to him, it appears that his best optioned proved to be in the college game.

Martindale, 60, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. However, he resigned from the job after two seasons.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.