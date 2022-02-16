Michigan Signs Jim Harbaugh To Contract Extension Through 2026

The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that they’ve signed head coach Jim Harbaugh to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

“Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.”

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” said Harbaugh. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

Harbaugh seriously pursued NFL coaching jobs this offseason and even interviewed for the Vikings job. However, Minnesota opted to go in a different direction and hire Kevin O’Connell.

Harbaugh later said in an interview that this won’t be a yearly pursuit for him in terms of possibly returning to the NFL.

“I called Warde (Manuel, the Michigan athletic director) and I asked him if he wanted me to be the head coach. And he said, ‘Yes, 100 percent.’ And I said, OK then. That’s what I want to do,‘” Harbaugh explained.

“And I told him, ‘Warde, this will not be a reoccurring theme every year. This was a one time thing.”

Harbaugh, 58, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 61-24 (71.8 percent). That includes a 1-5 record in bowl games.