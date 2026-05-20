Minnesota Vikings 2026 Undrafted Free Agent Guarantees

Undrafted free agents sign standard three-year contracts that are worth whatever the minimum salary is in those years. In 2026, the standard UDFA deal is worth $3.1 million. However, teams are permitted to offer guarantees to aid their recruitment efforts in signing these players after the draft.

Like most contracts, typically guaranteed money for UDFAs comes in the form of either a signing bonus or a salary guarantee. Teams are restricted by a hard cap on the total amount of signing bonus cash they can offer to UDFAs. This year, that number was around $200,000.

There is no restriction on how much salary teams can guarantee but typically you’ll see teams go for a few hundred thousand at the high end because that’s equal to what a rookie would make for a year on the practice squad. This money is also subject to offsets, which means if a player ends up on a practice squad for another team after his first squad cuts him, the first organization will get a credit for that money back on the salary cap.

Guarantees don’t guarantee an undrafted rookie a spot on the roster but they do tell us which players had a competitive market in post-draft free agency and which players the team has somewhat high initial expectations for. There are UDFAs who play important roles each and every season. For more on potential UDFA standouts from the 2026 class, check out our One UDFA To Watch From Every Team feature.

Here’s how the Vikings’ 2026 UDFA class stacks up. Data compiled from Over The Cap.

Player Pos. Total Guaranteed Signing Bonus Base Guarantee Total Value Dillon Bell WR $272,500 $25,000 $247,500 $3,125,000 Tristan Leigh LT $262,500 $15,000 $247,500 $3,115,000 Monkell Goodwine IDL $257,500 $10,000 $247,500 $3,110,000 Jacob Thomas S $160,000 $10,000 $150,000 $3,110,000 Brett Thorson P $90,000 $15,000 $75,000 $3,115,000 Delby Lemieux C $82,500 $7,500 $75,000 $3,107,500 Marcus Allen CB $65,000 $15,000 $50,000 $3,115,000 Luke Wysong WR $60,000 $10,000 $50,000 $3,110,000 Tomas Rimac RG $55,000 $5,000 $50,000 $3,105,000 Keli Lawson LB $50,000 $10,000 $40,000 $3,110,000 Shaleak Knotts WR $25,000 $0 $25,000 $3,100,000 Marcus Sanders Jr. WR $25,000 $0 $25,000 $3,100,000 Arden Walker EDGE $2,000 $2,000 $0 $3,102,000 Cam’Ron Stewart EDGE $1,000 $1,000 $0 $3,101,000 Jacob Roberts LB $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Kejon Owens RB $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Tyreek Chappell CB $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Bangally Kamara LB $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Smith Vilbert IDL $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Da’Veawn Armstead CB $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000 Terrill Davis WR $0 $0 $0 $3,100,000