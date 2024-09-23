Myles Garrett’s MRI Comes Back Clean, Day-To-Day With Foot/Ankle Injuries

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Browns DE Myles Garrett underwent an MRI on Monday for foot and ankle injuries that ultimately came back clean.

Garrett’s status moving forward is considered day-to-day.

“Myles is battling every day. We feel he will continue to do that,” Kevin Stefanski said.

Garrett, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He won the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023. He is under contract for three more seasons and is due a little over $5 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett has appeared in three games for the Browns and recorded six tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.