NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers OT Colton McKivitz enters the seventh year of his career. McKivitz is hoping to reach the decade mark with the organization after being cut and working his way up from the practice squad in 2021.

“I want to be on that 10-year wall. I don’t want to leave here. Obviously being cut, I’ve got some scars there,” McKivitz said, via Brianna Jeannel of the team’s site. “But, there was a reason why I was drafted here, why I was cut here, and why I still play here. Now I’ve had three good seasons of starting and I’m going into the fourth.”

McKivitz said the 49ers bring a “sense of family” and have core players who understand how to build a winning culture.

“There’s a sense of family,” McKivitz said. “When you have a core group of players who understand a winning culture and understand the standard of what this franchise was built on… it’s hard for guys to turn that away.”

McKivitz said his connection to the city of San Francisco is another reason why he wants to stay put in the organization.

“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side…. There’s a lot more besides the money that a contract gives you that’s available in this town, in this city, that’s more important to me than a dollar amount. The connections I make off the field in San Francisco and what I’m doing with the youth in The City and in Idaho as well, there’s no reason for me to risk or just take a chance to go somewhere else.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur gave a positive update on the recovery of CB Garrett Williams, mentioning that he may be back for training camp.

“When I first got here … it was like an October/November (return), and now we’re talking about getting into training camp and getting him going,” LaFleur said, via the team website. “He’s put so much good work in. What a special human being he is, and what a really good player this defense was missing last year when he went down.”

Rams

Rams EDGE rusher Myles Garrett said he’s not pressing DL Aaron Donald to come back out of retirement.

“I don’t want to press him,” Garrett said, via Rams Wire. “Because I want him to find that spark.”

Garrett added that Donald walked away knowing that he fulfilled everything that he could have accomplished.

“He walked away from the game feeling so fulfilled, just like, ‘Man, I’ve done everything, I’ve won everything, I’ve beat everybody.’ It’s like, ‘All right, I don’t need anything more,’” he said.