NFC Notes: Antonio Brown, Buccaneers, Falcons, Rams

Buccaneers

will have interest if he wants to keep playing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not officially release Brown on Monday. There are ongoing discussions between the team and the NFL about how to move forward in this situation. (Adam Schefter)

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin underwent successful surgery to repair his ACL and MCL. There was no damage to his meniscus and he is expected to make a full recovery. (Ian Rapoport)

underwent successful surgery to repair his ACL and MCL. There was no damage to his meniscus and he is expected to make a full recovery. (Ian Rapoport) Tampa Bay is reportedly “very optimistic” that RB Leonard Fournette will be back for the playoffs, while they are “hopeful” in the case of LB Lavonte David. (Dianna Russini)

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said the team is disappointed they didn’t make the playoffs, but there is still something to build off of.

“We’re playing to win this game,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein. “That’s the best way to describe it. There are so many things that happen, things that are in your control, out of your control. Can change so much from year to year. We obviously had a long-term vision but short-term, the way it always it when we line up on Sunday. Do whatever we have to do, play whoever we can, to win that game.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay expects RB Cam Akers to make his season debut this week against the 49ers.

“I think you let him go. He did a great job these last couple weeks,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “To say that he’s not ready, I don’t know that I’d be accurate — I think that he’s ready. I think he probably would’ve been ready to go last week. But we’re operating with the expectation and anticipation that Cam Akers is going to make his Rams debut in the [2021] season after Achilles surgery this week. I think he’s going to be able to contribute. And this is a pretty cool story.”