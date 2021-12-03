NFC Notes: Antonio Brown, Buccaneers, Saints, Taysom Hill

Buccaneers

Albert Breer of SI reports that WR Antonio Brown, S Mike Edwards, and DB John Franklin produced vaccination cards from Citrus County, Florida. None of the players were connected to the area which prompted further investigation. The NFL and NFLPA later released the following joint statement:

“The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority. The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic. The NFL/NFLPA jointly reinforce their commitment and further emphasize the importance of strict adherence to the protocols to protect the well-being of everyone associated with the NFL.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Buccaneers are not subject to any discipline in the case as all three players are now vaccinated.

Brown’s suspension will cost him $183,333 and he may have to forfeit an additional $333,333 in bonus money. (Jason Fitzgerald)

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said he’ll address Antonio Brown and DB Mike Edwards‘ situations when their suspension is over and “no decision has been made about their future.” (Greg Auman)

said he’ll address and DB situations when their suspension is over and “no decision has been made about their future.” (Greg Auman) Arians said their COVID-19 situation with Brown and Edwards “pisses me off” because they took “such pride” in dealing with the global pandemic over the last two years. (Greg Auman)

As for the league investigating fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, Arians said: “I just hope they don’t stop looking.” (Rick Stroud)

Arians reiterated that he will speak about Brown and Edwards’ future with the team when they return: “Obviously, we have two guys suspended. The league did their due diligence, and we move on. I will not address those guys for the next three weeks … We’ll address their future at that time.” (Greg Auman)

Arians wouldn’t elaborate on Browns or Edwards and is focused on Week 13: “I know everybody wants the other story, but we’re playing the Falcons. I don’t give a shit about that.” (Greg Auman)

Saints

Regarding the Saints’ loss to the Cowboys on Thursday, QB Taysom Hill acknowledged that their offense must avoid committing so many turnovers.

“You know, I’m not going to rush to any conclusions having not seen the tape or anything, but I feel like we did some things really well tonight, and then we did some things really poorly,” Hill said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, it’s tough to win a game when you turn the ball over four times, and as soon as you look at the stats and you look at what we did, that’s obviously the thing that jumps out to you that’s disappointing. The drive at the end of the first half was disappointing, having the turnover there and not getting any points out of that drive. Then later taking a sack and not getting any points on that drive. You know, they’re just kind of freak things but that’s really what jumps out.”

Hill reportedly may require surgery on a torn finger tendon after sustaining the injury on Thursday. He admits that he hit his hand in the game but felt “OK” to play through it.

“I went to throw a ball and I hit it on a hand,” Hill said, via ProFootballTalk. “It took a little getting used to. Any time you put something on a finger, traction on the ball and stuff, but it was OK.”

Saints HC Sean Payton believes Hill played well through his finger injury.

“He hurt his finger. We had to splint it somewhere in the first half. He felt good enough to go. … I thought he played with a lot of heart, a lot of guts. We didn’t help him any in the first half,” Payton said.