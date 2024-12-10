NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris isn’t ready to pull the plug on QB Kirk Cousins when asked if he would make a change at quarterback.

“Everything is always discussed when you go look at the tape,” Morris said, via Around The NFL. “Kirk Cousins is our quarterback. Kirk played significantly better than he did the week before. We’ll do whatever is best to win football games, and Kirk is definitely part of that.”

Cousins is keeping a level head through the ups and downs despite calls for his job.

“When you’re playing well, you usually aren’t as good as people are telling you,” Cousins replied. “When you’re in a rut, you’re usually not as bad as people who are leaving you for dead. The reality is usually somewhere in the middle. You just have to keep playing and see where the dust settles.”

Panthers

Carolina first-round WR Xavier Legette nearly scored a 32-yard touchdown late to give his team the lead against the Eagles, but he couldn’t hang on and they went on to lose the game. Panthers HC Dave Canales praised QB Bryce Young for a tremendous throw and talked about how Legette had to make that play.

“That’s a big play we’re counting on. (Legette) would be the first one to tell you he’s gotta make that play,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athltetic. “Bryce steps up, makes a beautiful throw. Had the coverage we wanted. Those are the plays that we’ve just gotta find a way to make to get back in the winning column.”

After another strong outing, Young spoke on their growing confidence despite not getting the outcome they were looking for.

“There are no participation trophies, no consolation,” Young said. “But it does give us confidence to know that, like coach says all the time, it’s about us. When we’re executing, we’re at our best.”

Canales announced CB Jaycee Horn is day-to-day with a groin injury that he’s dealt with for a few weeks. (Joe Person)

Saints

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi announced QB Derek Carr is going through tests for possible hand and head injuries: “They’re going to do all the scans and the X-rays and all that, so we’ll kind of play that by ear. But he made a phenomenal effort to try to keep our drive going, to get a first down there, just an unselfish player diving and I think he tried to put his hand down and brace himself.” (Katherine Terrell)

Rizzi added Carr is not expected to on on injured reserve and will be day-to-day with his hand injury while in concussion protocol. (Mike Triplett)

He was asked if a quarterback can play with a broken hand: “It’s been done before. It appears at the moment that it’s non-surgical. If it was surgical, we’d be having a different conversation, which is why this is going to remain day-to-day.” (Katherine Terrell)

Rizzi mentioned the decision to start QB Spencer Rattler last time was made by former HC Dennis Allen and the offensive staff: “I really do feel like both guys in the room can give us a chance.” (Terrell)

Saints defensive assistant Todd Grantham will leave Tuesday to begin his new role as Oklahoma State defensive coordinator and Rizzi said they will hire someone to the defensive staff in his place. (Triplett)