Panthers Pick Up LT Ikem Ekwonu’s Fifth-Year Option

Panthers GM Dan Morgan told reporters on Saturday that they are picking up LT Ikem Ekwonu‘s fifth-year option for the 2026 season.

Ekwonu’s fifth-year option is projected to be $18.42 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season by Over The Cap.

Ekwonu, 24, was a first-round pick by the Panthers, who used the No. 6 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He just finished the third year of a four-year, $27,568,051 contract that includes a $17,229,491 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Ekwonu appeared in 15 games for the Panthers with 15 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 36 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.