Panthers Signing UCLA QB Ethan Garbers

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Panthers are signing UCLA QB Ethan Garbers.
Garbers spent four years at UCLA and is ranked by Dane Brugler as the No. 22 overall quarterback in the class.
In his collegiate career, Garbers appeared in 40 games and completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 4,462 yards, 31 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also rushed 143 times for 294 yards and three touchdowns.
