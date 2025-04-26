Per David Newton of ESPN, the Panthers discussed trades involving EDGE Jadeveon Clowney prior to the draft.

Newton adds that a trade is still a possibility, as GM Dan Morgan remains non-committal regarding Clowney’s future with the team.

“We’re still working through the roster,” Morgan said. “We’re still talking through things. Obviously, we’re focused on the draft right now and what’s in front of us.”

“We’re just kind of working through things,” Morgan added. “We’re working through the draft. We’re focused on that. We’re going to reassess it after the draft and go from there.”

There have been conflicting reports in the past about the possibility that the Panthers would trade the former first overall pick or keep him through the 2025 season.

Clowney, 32, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option, which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September in 2020 for him to sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. He caught on with the Ravens in 2023 on another one-year deal before joining the Panthers last offseason on a two-year contract.

In 2024, Clowney appeared in and started 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 46 tackles, five and a half sacks, and four pass deflections.