NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Desmond Ridder, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield said he is feeling “comfortable” in Tampa Bay’s system and is hopeful to start making an impact on the locker room.

“I feel comfortable with where I’m at right now,” Mayfield said, via ProFootballTalk. “Now, it’s about making sure that my comfortability resonates with everyone else. That is the quarterback’s job is to make sure everybody gets on the same page and make sure we breathe that confidence throughout the whole team. I feel good with where I am at right now, but there is obviously always room to improve.”

Mayfield thinks he’s seeing the field well and is focused on continuing to improve.

“I feel like I’m really seeing it well right now — reacting and playing,” Mayfield said. “I’m very confident in where we’re at right now, so just continuing to build that and trusting these guys. The greatest improvement you can see is just each day. No matter what it is, just getting better at one thing each day, and I think today we got a little bit better about communication. We will go in there and talk about it some more, but I’m happy with where we are at.”

Falcons

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder thinks that Atlanta’s young offensive core will have the chance to grow together starting this season.

“For us, it’s just about building this team together,” Ridder said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “Building it from what it was last year and Kyle the year before and then each year, it’s improving every single year.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. has impressed in minicamp and even caught the eye of veteran WR Adam Thielen.

“He’s a guy who comes to work every single day,” Thielen said, via Panthers Wire. “He’s doing the little things, he’s doing the extra stuff. He really is motivated to be the best football player he can possibly be, and really the best teammate he can possibly be. He’s welcomed me in from Day 1, even before I got here, and has been a great teammate. So, I appreciate that and I thank him for that. And you can tell that he’s a mature football player and has a bright future.”