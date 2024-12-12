Panthers Re-Signed DL DeShawn Williams To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers re-signed DL DeShawn Williams to the practice squad, per Mike Kaye.

Williams, 31, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2015. He spent over two years in Cincinnati before signing a futures contract with the Broncos.

Unfortunately, Denver waived Williams coming out of the preseason. He had brief stints with the Dolphins and Colts before returning to the Broncos in 2019. From there, the Broncos re-signed Williams to a one-year deal in 2022 before he joined the Panthers on another one-year contract in 2023.

The Bills signed Williams to a one-year deal in 2024 but cut him coming out of the preseason. He returned to Carolina, signing to the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and recorded 13 total tackles and half a sack.