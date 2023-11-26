NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Frank Reich, Buccaneers, Lions, Panthers

Buccaneers

According to Jenna Laine, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield was limping heavily and received treatment for his ankle injury. Mayfield added he could feel the injury now and will receive an MRI once he arrives back in Tampa.

Mayfield was critical of the team after they came up short in Week 12, noting that changes need to be made which he hopes to spearhead: "Until everybody gets pissed off enough to get it fixed, there will be no changes. I know where I'm gonna head at the end of this week. I'll get my job fixed and try to drag as many people along as well." (Laine)

Lions RB David Montgomery said he’s happy with the carries distribution between himself and Jahmyr Gibbs.

“I’m happy that we’re winning,” Montgomery said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m happy with everything right now and we’re doing a great job right now. Jahmyr’s playing great ball and I’m playing some good ball, too. We also understand that we hold great value to this team, to this offense. We both know that they need us both, so whatever it may be, we’re ready for it.”

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says he doesn’t get the sense Panthers HC Frank Reich is in imminent danger of being fired, and owner Dave Tepper will wait until after the season to evaluate whether Reich will be one-and-done as a head coach.

He says it's important for Reich to show progress and something to build on going into 2024, particularly on offense and with first-round QB Bryce Young.

Panthers OLB Amare Barno was fined $5,091 for unnecessary roughness.

Panthers TE Tommy Tremble was fined $6,532 for unnecessary roughness.

Panthers S Xavier Woods was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.

Leaving the locker room after another loss on Sunday, Tepper shook his head and yelled, "F—-!" (Joe Person)

Reich noted that he didn’t have any conversations with Tepper after the game. (Person)

Reich after the loss: “We have to do a better job in close games. Coaching, playing, and protection. All of it. As coaches and players we have to find a way to protect the quarterback.” (Darinn Gant)