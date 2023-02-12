NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Aaron Jones, Vikings, Adam Thielen

“Us guys in the locker room, we know we control what we can control,” Jones said on the Around the NFL podcast. “Just focus on yourself, get the offseason started and going, and control what you can control. If he’s here, great, we love it. If he’s not, we’ll be sad. We’d lose one of our leaders, one of our great locker room guys. It’s hard to replace somebody like that. But I think if that was to happen, Jordan is definitely ready.”

Jones also confirmed the plan is for him to be back with the Packers in 2023 despite a high cap hit that led to some speculation about him being released. He noted he could restructure his deal: “I feel good where I’m at with the team. I talked to [GM Brian Gutekunst], he came out and said they want me back. Maybe a restructure or whatever, maybe, but they want me back there. To be wanted is a great feeling.”

