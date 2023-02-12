NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Aaron Jones, Vikings, Adam Thielen

Bears
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bears will do their homework on some of the draft quarterbacks including Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis.
- However, Chicago still believes QB Justin Fields has a high ceiling, with one NFL coach telling Fowler: “[The Bears] had no business being in some of the games they were in this year — that was because of Fields.”
Packers
As the uncertainty continues to swirl around Packers QB Aaron Rodgers‘ status for the 2023 season, some of his teammates are expressing confidence that no matter what, they will be fine. Packers RB Aaron Jones said if QB Jordan Love has to take the starting reins, he’s ready to do so and play at a high level.
“Us guys in the locker room, we know we control what we can control,” Jones said on the Around the NFL podcast. “Just focus on yourself, get the offseason started and going, and control what you can control. If he’s here, great, we love it. If he’s not, we’ll be sad. We’d lose one of our leaders, one of our great locker room guys. It’s hard to replace somebody like that. But I think if that was to happen, Jordan is definitely ready.”
- Jones also confirmed the plan is for him to be back with the Packers in 2023 despite a high cap hit that led to some speculation about him being released. He noted he could restructure his deal: “I feel good where I’m at with the team. I talked to [GM Brian Gutekunst], he came out and said they want me back. Maybe a restructure or whatever, maybe, but they want me back there. To be wanted is a great feeling.”
Vikings
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN mentions that the Vikings would like to have WR Adam Thielen back next season, despite his $19.967 cap hit and the fact that he will likely draw trade interest.
- Fowler adds that both sides are looking for a deal in order to keep Thielen with the team for the remainder of his career.
- Fowler believes this is a situation that the two sides should be able to work out.
