Packers Decline Fifth-Year Option For CB Eric Stokes

The Green Bay Packers officially declined CB Eric Stokes‘ fifth-year option on Thursday, per Mike Garafolo.
Picking up the option would have cost Green Bay $12.472 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season. He finished last year on injured reserve.
Stokes, 25, was a three-year starter at Georgia and was named second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.
Stokes signed a four-year, $11,925,523 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $6,033,108 signing bonus.
In 2023, Stokes appeared in just three games for the Packers and recorded six tackles.
