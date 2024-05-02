Packers Decline Fifth-Year Option For CB Eric Stokes

The Green Bay Packers officially declined CB Eric Stokes‘ fifth-year option on Thursday, per Mike Garafolo.

Picking up the option would have cost Green Bay $12.472 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season. He finished last year on injured reserve.

Stokes, 25, was a three-year starter at Georgia and was named second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Stokes signed a four-year, $11,925,523 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $6,033,108 signing bonus.

In 2023, Stokes appeared in just three games for the Packers and recorded six tackles.