NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Per Aaron Wilson , the Buccaneers worked out defensive backs Richard LeCounte and Bennett Williams and eventually opted to sign LeCounte.

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young said during an interview that he is hoping for more reps in the preseason finale in order to build more chemistry with the starting group.

“This is by design,” Young said, via the team’s website. “I trust the coaches wholeheartedly in their approach, what they’re doing, the play-calling, everything. For me, I’ve never played in a preseason game. Like there’s scrimmages in high school, I guess, but I’ve never played a game [where] the starters aren’t playing as much as they can. Obviously, that’s part of the league. It’s just something that’s new for me to adjust to. But our coaching staff, they’ve been here for years. They’ve had a ton of success. I have all the respect in the world for them. They don’t wake up the day before the game and just try to figure it out. They have a reason. They have a plan. Whatever that is, I don’t question it. I just go in and try to execute.”

Saints

According to Jeff Duncan, the Saints may trade the loser on the kicking position battle between Wil Lutz or Blake Grupe in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to final roster cuts.

Duncan would not be surprised if Broncos HC Sean Payton shows interest in Lutz given their previous connection in New Orleans.