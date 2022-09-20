NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers worked out Khalil Davis, Jean Delance, Christian DiLauro, Brandon Murphy, and Ben Petrula on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts isn’t panicking after two lackluster performances to start off his sophomore season.

“It’s early. It’s a long season. It’s 17 games,” Pitts said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “Could go farther. So I’m not getting frustrated. I’m not going to coaches and yelling. I’m not going to Marcus and yelling. It is what it is. It’s a long season.”

Veteran LB Bobby Wagner of the Rams, the Falcons’ Week 2 opponents, told reporters that their team was conscious of Pitts’ presence on the field at all times.

“A guy like that, you have to be conscious and aware of where he’s at and that was the main thing,” Wagner said. “They move him all over the place. They flex him out. They do a lot of things so just understanding what they like to do with him in certain situations, we were pretty much on him.”

Panthers Panthers CB Donte Jackson is hoping he is able to play in Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. (David Newton)

is hoping he is able to play in Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. (David Newton) Free agent LB Marquel Lee visited the Panthers on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)