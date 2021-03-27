NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Despite their Super Bowl win, Buccaneers’ HC Bruce Arians says that the defending champions are going to have hell lying in wait for them during training camp this year.

“When our guys come back, and that’s my job, I’m going to beat the sh-t out of them,” Arians said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We’re going back to basics and we’re going to have one hell of a training camp and know what our foundation is.”

Falcons

Tori McElhaney of The Athletic takes a look at the fallout from the 49ers’ trade up to the No.3 position in the draft, noting that it shouldn’t impact the Falcons’ plans too much.

If anything, McElhaney believes that the Falcons should consider dealing away with the No. 4 pick after seeing the return that the Dolphins received for moving the No.3 pick.

According to McElhaney, Atlanta could have first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 similar to what the Dolphins got, and could hold off on picking up a quarterback in the draft.

McElhaney says that if the Falcons decide they have enough pieces to remain competitive this season, they could use the pick on a number of prospects including QB Justin Fields, QB Trey Lance, or T Penei Sewell.

Panthers

Some of the Panthers’ new free-agent signings spoke about their careers and what they will be bringing to North Carolina for the 2021 NFL season, including T Cameron Erving, G Pat Elflein, and LB Denzel Perryman.

“I’ve kind of been all over. But what I think is unique about me is I can play all three of those positions at a very high level — starter level, I feel like,” Elflein said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “When you adjust from the different (positions), it just takes a couple of weeks or a week to get in that stance, get comfortable. But once you kind of get your groove, it’s smooth sailing.”

“I play with an attitude. I play with energy. I like finishing people down the field. I’m a nasty player,” Elflein added. “That’s what I like to bring and that’s what I kind of hang my hat on. I feel that’s what the position’s about. I’m sure when we were talking during free agency, they knew that’s what they were getting out of a player like myself. I think that’s good for any O-line to have. If you’re gonna establish dominance, I feel like the offensive line’s the heartbeat of a team. It all starts upfront. I feel like you have to have that mentality or establish that to be dominant in this league.”

Erving, like Elflein, said his ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line bothered him early in his career.

“I looked at it as a negative thing early in my career,” said Erving. “But as I got older, I realized that it’s a blessing to be able to see the game from all those different positions and be able to see things sometimes that somebody who only plays one position might not see. It slows the game down in that aspect for me, so it’s been a good thing and I’ve embraced it.”

He also added that he currently expects QB Teddy Bridgewater to be the starter in 2021.

“As of now, Teddy’s our quarterback. That’s what I know, that’s all I know,” Erving said. “I reached out to Teddy and we had a short text conversation. I just told him I’ve got his back and I just want to make sure he knows I’ll be there for him in whatever capacity that may be.”

Perryman expects to be a force on the field for the Panthers this year.

“When I am healthy, you turn on the field and you see what I’m able to do,” Perryman said. “I’m always full speed and I feel like whatever I hit, I’ve gotta knock it down, whether it’s a lineman, a lead blocker, anything.”

Panthers’ new G John Miller‘s one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a base salary of $990,000. (Aaron Wilson)